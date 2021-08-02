Introduction

Why did we create this?¶

The first steps in hunting for remotely exploitable, high impact vulnerabilities in an embedded system-based target is often to first extract non-volatile storage contents for analysis, and then achieve privileged access (e.g. a root shell) on a device in order to perform further testing and analysis. U-Boot’s attack surface and breadth of functionality frequently make both readily available through local and physical attacks. While exciting to us hardware hackers, these types of attacks generally pose less risk to “regular” users of consumer devices that are not left unattended or carried around in one’s pocket. (Your system’s threat model may vary, of course!) In this sense, attacking a system’s (vendor-modified) U-Boot bootloader is often just a necessary first step towards getting a closer look at a system’ custom application software operating along attack surface boundaries.

Security professionals operate under limited time frames and budgets. Tools that allow us to standardize our methodologies and work more efficiently ultimately allow us to do a more thorough job in identifying and reporting vulnerabilities that could harm users – specifically those that be both high-impact and remotely exploitable. Depthcharge was born out of necessity, in situations where approaches like simple fault injection during NV storage access or device-specific environment modifications weren’t possible or fruitful. Specifically, we’ve encountered a number of devices in which a product vendor or OEM attempted to restrict access to the U-Boot console, as well as prevent modification of boot-time code and data through the use of “secure boot” (or “authenticated boot”) implementations, such as NXP’s HABv4 (AN4581 - requires login).

In many of these situations, a reduced-functionality console was still present and contained a handful of seemingly harmless standard or vendor-added console commands. However, some commands, such as i2c and crc32 can be (ab)used as memory write-what-where primitives to achieve arbitrary code execution within U-Boot, compromising the chain of trust well before the OS has had a chance to boot. This provides us with a powerful vantage point, from which we can leverage to more fully explore a platform. The abuse of commands as arbitrary memory read operations (e.g. setexpr , itest ), while not as immediately useful as their write counterparts, allow a platform’s (vendor-modified) U-Boot code to be retrieved for further inspection.

After repeatedly creating one-off proof-of-concept scripts leveraging the same bags of tricks, we finally decided that we needed something that would allow us to iterate more quickly, and with a consistent methodology. Thus, we sought to create a framework of reusable building blocks and common operations.

Finally, given that U-Boot is licensed under GPL v2.0, consumers have the right to request and review modified U-Boot source code from their product vendors. These tools are also intended to support those wishing to exercise their right to repair, tinker with, and re-use the products that they own. Just because a product vendor is no longer running web services, shipping fixes, or distributing security patches for a product, does a perfectly good piece of hardware need to become e-waste? Go forth, upcycle, and breathe new life info those old gadgets!